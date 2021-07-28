Open schools by August next week, experts tell govt

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The expert committee constituted by the education department has submitted a recommendation to the government, unanimously asking them to resume physical classes in schools by first week of August. This is to make up for the Covid-induced learning gap.Members of the committee told The New Indian Express that all classes should open at the same time, but a schedule should be prepared to ensure only a few students attend classes per day. Chaired by the Commissioner of Public Instruction Anbu Kumar, the committee includes experts from the education and health sectors, and representatives of school administrations and schools development and monitoring committees.

“The plan is to hold classes for three hours a day and for three days a week for each class,” sources said. In case the infrastructure is not available to resume all classes together, the plan is to start with older children - sixth standard and up. 10 days later, they can start with Class 1 to 5.

“Online classes have been able to cater to just 25 per cent of the urban population in the country,” said a member, adding that the prime focus is on to start teaching students after modifying the curriculum. They further said that bridge courses may not be helpful as they are ideal for when students miss a month or two months of school, not more than a year. Meanwhile, the department is yet to take a decision on sports. However, while the department awaits the central government’s clearance for midday meals, they are thinking of introducing dry food like chikkis.