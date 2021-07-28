Third Covid wave fear, villagers say no to relief centres

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Many villagers in Konnur are saying no to rehabilitation centres amid Covid scare. Hundreds of villagers were shifted after the region received heavy rain and the Malaprabha river water gushed into villages.

Though the taluk administration has started a rehabilitation centre at KES High School, villagers preferred to shift to their relatives and friends’ houses. Taluk administration officials have set up relief centres, but the villagers said that they are not ready as the pandemic threat has still not gone.

“We are not ready to stay in rehabilitation centres as there is a threat of the third wave and we do not want to stay in line for food again and again,” they said.