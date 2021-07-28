Woman accuses father-in-law of sexual misconduct

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint accusing her father-in-law of sexually harassing her, and also against her husband for demanding Rs 10 lakh dowry. In a complaint filed with Basavanagudi women’s police station, the woman, a resident of Subramanyapura, has stated that she was married to Harish, a businessman and resident of Koramangala, in 2016.

While Harish was allegedly forcing her to bring Rs 10 lakh dowry, her 61-year-old father-in-law was allegedly sexually harassing her.

“He forced me on several occasions to open the bathroom door when I was bathing, and if I didn’t open it, he would peep through the windows,” the woman alleged. Police have booked Harish, his parents, and sister.