Gut feel 

Post Covid, several are facing digestive issues, including abdomen fullness, bulging, continuous burping, throat discomfort, and a burning sensation in the chest area 

Published: 29th July 2021 06:47 AM

By Dr B S Ravindra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has, in all truth, caused a lot of problems to humankind. The subsequent lockdowns have invariably given rise to several health problems, not forgetting the difficulty in the gastro and digestive systems. The human body needs basic physical exercises to keep functioning normally. However, the lockdowns have curtained such physical activities, resulting in situations where the reaction of the body is seen in improper digestion and abnormalities in gastro behaviours. 

Some of the common problems that are seen are abdomen fullness, bulging, continuous burping, throat discomfort, and a burning sensation in the chest area. The other symptoms that are seen in recent days are loss of appetite, jaundice, and problems related to the liver and pancreas. In most of these cases, the person who is suffering from any of the above problems tends to self-medicate which has resulted in worsening of the situation rather than finding a solution to it. This has consequently ended up adding more pain causing mucus formation, and blood in the stools. There are cases of constipation due to a lot of indigestion.  

Why did it happen
When Covid hit us, of the many things that were being circulated on social media was ‘free advice’. People started to suggest many things such as regular drinking of herbal soup, commonly known as kashaya, sudden rise in gargling, and intake of extremely hot water. Excessive medications and self-medication which involves a lot of steroids have given rise to such gastro difficulties. These sudden changes in lifestyle and food habits are one of the main reasons for such digestive disorders. 

What can be done
Foremost, one should follow a regular food habit. Switching to normal plain water and increasing the quantity of curds, and buttermilk will help in the digestive system. One must also pay attention to avoid junk food and other fast foods as they need a lot of energy to break down. Adding to this list will be to avoid the intake of alcohol and reduce smoking.  Due to lockdown, many of us are curtailed to indoor activities which have decreased the physical exercises.

A short walk of 30 minutes, mild workouts, and regular household chores will enable one to stay fit and avoid problems leading to the digestive system. Careful monitoring of the food habits, regular exercises, following a home diet will certainly help in getting the digestive system function in the right way. If there are symptoms of Covid seen in a person, it is advised to immediately consult the doctor and follow the norms. Some of the post Covid symptoms such as acute abdomen pain, blood  in stools, jaundice must be reasons to visit the doctor. Though these are not commonly seen in people who recovered, it is always wise to take prudent steps towards maintaining good health.The writer is director - department of gastroenterology & hepatology, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road

