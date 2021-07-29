KIA puts in more water than it uses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has achieved a significant milestone on its journey to sustainability by becoming 100% water positive. The airport now replenishes more water than it consumes. A release from airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said that it initiated a series of projects aimed at improving water resources by way of groundwater recharge, lake recharge and an integrated management of liquid and solid waste, therefore avoiding the contamination of groundwater.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said, “This is a significant milestone for us at BIAL. On World Nature Conservation Day, we are proud to announce that our water stewardship has created a sustainable future for the region by achieving water positivity.”

The release also said that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with the capacity of 2.5 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) has been developed to recycle water, which is now used for landscape irrigation, ventilation & air conditioning and firefighting requirements. The roadmap to achieving water positivity at BLR airport was based on surveys, research and expert opinions. This led to reduced dependency on municipal water, enabling the conservation of thousands of litres. BIAL also installed rooftop rainwater harvesting units in five villages to provide safe drinking water for the community.