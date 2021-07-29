STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rail Wheel Factory opens after five months

Over five months after it shut shop forcing complete stoppage of manufacture of wheels for Indian Railways, the Rail Wheel Factory was opened on Wednesday.

Published: 29th July 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rail Wheel Factory (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over five months after it shut shop forcing complete stoppage of manufacture of wheels for Indian Railways, the Rail Wheel Factory was opened on Wednesday. The closure was effected to take steps to switch over the fuel which powers operations in its largest furnace to an eco-friendly one. 

The Rotary Hearth Normalising Furnace, which was being operated right from the factory’s inception in 1984, can discharge a wheel a minute, said an official release. It was run only on High Speed Diesel (HSD) and will henceforth operate using Purified Natural Gas (PNG). 

“To take up the massive task of conversion of this furnace from oil fired to PNG, wheel production had to be stopped and hence Wheel Shop was under shutdown from 8th February 2021,” the release said. The expected savings due to the new furnance is approximately Rs 17 crore per annum which will eventually help in reducing the production cost of each wheel, it added. 

The project was sanctioned by the Railway Board during 2017-2018. The work was awarded to WESMAN Engineering Private Limited at a cost of Rs 20.98 crores in December 2019. Rajiv Kumar Vyas, General Manager, RWF, who lit the furnace on Wednesday to officially declare the furnance open said, “The casting of wheels had started from 15th June this year without heat treatment activities. Full-fledged production activities are likely to commence from 16th August. This conversion to PNG from HSD is a major step taken by RWF towards Green Energy and clean and safe environment.”With the conversion of this furnace, all 05 furnaces at RWF were now working on PNG, clearly heading towards cleaner and hazard free environment, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rail Wheel Factory
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Killed in Hit and Run Incident, SIT to Investigate Death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp