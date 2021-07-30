STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Driver, friend break into Kannada film producer's house

The arrested have been identified as Chandrashekar (32) and his friend, Abhishek (34), both residents of Hosakerehalli.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hanumantha Nagar police have arrested two burglars, including a driver of a Kannada film producer, and seized loot worth Rs 10 lakh.

The accused allegedly used a duplicate key to open a bedroom door of producer Ramesh Kashyap's house and made away with cash and gold valuables. Based on a tip-off, the duo were nabbed on Wednesday.

The arrested have been identified as Chandrashekar (32) and his friend, Abhishek (34), both residents of Hosakerehalli.

Police said the incident was reported on July 10 and Chandrashekar had given Abhishek a duplicate key to steal valuables from Kashyap's house. Abhishek had gained entry into a bedroom and stole Rs 3 lakh in cash and ornaments. Kashyap and his family were away attending a function when the housebreak and burglary took place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanumantha Nagar police Kannada film producer Bengaluru burglary
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp