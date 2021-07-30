Driver, friend break into Kannada film producer's house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hanumantha Nagar police have arrested two burglars, including a driver of a Kannada film producer, and seized loot worth Rs 10 lakh.

The accused allegedly used a duplicate key to open a bedroom door of producer Ramesh Kashyap's house and made away with cash and gold valuables. Based on a tip-off, the duo were nabbed on Wednesday.

The arrested have been identified as Chandrashekar (32) and his friend, Abhishek (34), both residents of Hosakerehalli.

Police said the incident was reported on July 10 and Chandrashekar had given Abhishek a duplicate key to steal valuables from Kashyap's house. Abhishek had gained entry into a bedroom and stole Rs 3 lakh in cash and ornaments. Kashyap and his family were away attending a function when the housebreak and burglary took place.