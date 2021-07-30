NEP will reform education: Dr K Kasturirangan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the National Education Policy 2020 completing one year of drafting, Dr K Kasturirangan, who headed the draft committee, and heads of educational institutions lauded the policy and the transformation it is expected to bring in the education ecosystem.

“The policy is well timed and over the year, it has been well received by all stakeholders in the education ecosystem. Now, the main focus should be to fast-track its implementation. We hope to have the implementing guidelines soon. The future of education hinges on the policy. Once the guidelines are formulated, all stakeholders should align to work towards faster implementation of the policy,” said Sumit Kumar, vice-president-NETAP, TeamLease Skill University.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kasturirangan pointed out that the NEP was crafted to provide an integrative yet flexible approach to education, keeping the interconnections of various phases of education. “It is an end-to-end educational roadmap for the country with a broad view of encompassing holistic development and kindling the true potential of the individuals. The Union education minister understands the nature of the policy and also the urgency to implement it. Very soon, the education system in India will be reformed to its best,” he said.

Lauding the benefits of the policy, Abhay Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University, said that the fact that colleges offer engineering courses in five regional languages further enhances the bandwidth of talent to suit Indian conditions.

“The education sector can leverage the opportunities created over the last 16 months to buttress hybrid learning, digitization, and the rapid deployment of new-age technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and Augmented Reality to enhance the learners’ perceptions.”

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on the occasion, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC University, welcomed the initiatives announced to meet the Sustainable Development Agenda and transform India into a future-ready, knowledge superpower.

“The launch of the academic bank of credit, multiple entry and exit options for higher education students, first-year engineering programmes in regional language, National Education Technology Forum (NETF), NISHTHA 2.0, and most importantly internationalization of higher education with credit transfers and twinning programmes will take India to another level. These initiatives will allow both domestic and global students to pursue their careers at convenient timelines and prepare them for Industry 4.0 in their best capacity,” he said.