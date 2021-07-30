STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NEP will reform education: Dr K Kasturirangan

Completes one year of drafting; experts laud policy, want quick implementation

Published: 30th July 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the National Education Policy 2020 completing one year of drafting, Dr K Kasturirangan, who headed the draft committee, and heads of educational institutions lauded the policy and the transformation it is expected to bring in the education ecosystem. 

“The policy is well timed and over the year, it has been well received by all stakeholders in the education ecosystem. Now, the main focus should be to fast-track its implementation. We hope to have the implementing guidelines soon. The future of education hinges on the policy. Once the guidelines are formulated, all stakeholders should align to work towards faster implementation of the policy,” said Sumit Kumar, vice-president-NETAP, TeamLease Skill University.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kasturirangan pointed out that the NEP was crafted to provide an integrative yet flexible approach to education, keeping the interconnections of various phases of education. “It is an end-to-end educational roadmap for the country with a broad view of encompassing holistic development and kindling the true potential of the individuals. The Union education minister understands the nature of the policy and also the urgency to implement it. Very soon, the education system in India will be reformed to its best,” he said.

Lauding the benefits of the policy, Abhay Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University, said that the fact that colleges offer engineering courses in five regional languages further enhances the bandwidth of talent to suit Indian conditions.

“The education sector can leverage the opportunities created over the last 16 months to buttress hybrid learning, digitization, and the rapid deployment of new-age technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and Augmented Reality to enhance the learners’ perceptions.”

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on the occasion, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC University, welcomed the initiatives announced to meet the Sustainable Development Agenda and transform India into a future-ready, knowledge superpower.

“The launch of the academic bank of credit, multiple entry and exit options for higher education students, first-year engineering programmes in regional language, National Education Technology Forum (NETF), NISHTHA 2.0, and most importantly internationalization of higher education with credit transfers and twinning programmes will take India to another level. These initiatives will allow both domestic and global students to pursue their careers at convenient timelines and prepare them for Industry 4.0 in their best capacity,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEP National Education Policy K Kasturirangan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp