Three held for stealing and selling bikes in Bengaluru

Police said the accused were arrested in connection with a two-wheeler theft reported in February this year, where they had stolen a vehicle parked in front of a bakery at Sunkadakatte.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:50 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kamakshipalya police have arrested three notorious bike-lifters and recovered 26 bikes worth Rs 32.70 lakh from them. The accused sold the stolen bikes by posting classifieds in an online portal.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Kumar, Dhavaldas, and Dasharath.

"Their arrest led to the detection of 26 two-wheeler theft cases reported in Kamakshipalya, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, Jnanabharathi, Annapurneshwari Nagar, and Sheshadripuram police stations. The accused used to park the stolen bikes at a vacant site in Andhrahalli and post advertisements on an online classified website to sell them. They created fake RCs of the vehicles," the police added.
 

