COVID-19: Students going abroad can get vaccinated from June 1, says Karnataka Dy CM

The National Health Mission has revised the list of preferential groups for vaccination by adding four more groups, including students going to foreign countries to study.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced on Monday that students who are to go abroad to study and/or work can get vaccinated from Tuesday (June 1).

The National Health Mission has revised the list of preferential groups for vaccination by adding four more groups, including students going to foreign countries to study, workers of milk co-operative societies and cable operators.

The vaccination drive will start from 3 pm on Tuesday at the Administrative block of Bengaluru City University, Narayan said.

Narayan, who also heads the Covid Task Force, said, “Those who wish to get inoculated should have visas, admission receipts, or any such relevant documents with them. Vaccination certificates will be issued on the spot,” he said.

Those falling under these sections who have already received the first dose of Covishield, can take the next dose even before six weeks are up.

