Gujarat family uses Bengaluru woman’s phone number to take COVID jab

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A resident from Thyagrajnagar in Bengaluru was in for a shock when he tried registering his 59-year-old mother’s details on CoWin app for vaccination as a family from Gujarat had already got inoculated using the same phone number.

Abhishek Bharadwaj told The New Indian Express that he registered his mother’s name on the CoWin app on Sunday evening. When he entered the one-time password that was generated on his mother’s phone, the app showed the names of four people from Gujarat who have already got the jabs on April 14.

As the CoWin app allows only four beneficiaries on one phone number, Bharadwaj could not register his mother through her number. Bharadwaj then reached out to zonal BBMP officers and also Arogya helpline.

“The helpline staff told me that they will look into the problem and get back to us. BBMP officials said that if it was a walk-in registration, no OTP would be generated, and that could be the case with the Gujarat family. Such fraudulent activities should be stopped.” he said. Bharadwaj later registered his mother’s name through his phone. “We have two phones and we could register, but what about those who have only a single phone number,” he wondered.

Health officials were unavailable for comments. TNIE had reported a similar case of a resident of Vidyaranypura being robbed of her second dose as someone in Gujarat had taken the shot which was assigned to her.

COVID DEATH TOLL RISES TO OVER 29,000 IN STATE

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 29,090 in the state with 411 people dying on Monday. The mortality rate increased from 1.10 per cent to 1.11 per cent. The day-wise case fatality rate stood at 2.47 per cent. Also, 16,604 new cases took the state’s tally to 26,04,431.

Positivity rate increased from 8.73 per cent to 8.75 per cent (Sunday). Among the 411 people who succumbed on Monday, 31 people died at their homes, according to the Health Department.

Many of them suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, breathlessness, hypertension, cough, diabetes, fever, Ischemic heart disease, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and Influenza Like Illness. Two patients were brought dead to the hospital.