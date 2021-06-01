STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka cooperative department plans to give over Rs 20 crore loan to 30 lakh farmers

Somashekar said as per Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s direction, this financial year they are setting a higher target, in comparison to the previous year.

Agriculture, Tamil Nadu farmers

Representational image ( File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state cooperative department aims to give a loan of Rs 20,810 crore to 30 lakh farmers, which was Rs 17,490 crore for 25 lakh farmers last year. Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar said he will personally monitor and visit DCC banks after the lockdown is lifted.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “In the year 2020-21, the department had set a target of giving Rs 15,400 crore in loan to 24.5 lakh farmers. But the Apex Cooperative Bank and the 21 District Cooperative Banks gave a loan of Rs 17,490 to 25.93 lakh farmers, which is 114.70 per cent more than the target set by the department.”

Somashekar said as per Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s direction, this financial year they are setting a higher target, in comparison to the previous year. A sum of Rs 20,810 crore in loan to 30 lakh farmers is targeted for this year. He said he will urge DCC banks to intensify the crop loan drive. “The government is committed to help farmers in distress,” the Cooperation Minister added.

