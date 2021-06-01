STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospital in Bengaluru files case against social activist

Chairman Dr Rajesh Murthy complained before police that someone was trying to defame the hospital and MLA, and sought criminal action.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The chairman of the private AV Multispeciality Hospital on Sunday approached Girinagar police to file a case against a social activist, over an alleged vaccine trade case involving the Basavanagudi MLA.

A senior police officer said that Murthy had alleged that the audio clip containing the conversation between a social activist and alleged employee of the hospital, going viral on social media, and was “maliciously concocted” to defame the hospital and MLA. The hospital is situated in Banashankari 3rd Stage.

Vaccines are procured by the hospital and administered to the public for the fee prescribed by the government, and the MLA has no connection with it, Murthy said. Expressing anguish about the incident, he requested police to investigate the phone call details. A notice was issued to the social activist, seeking details about his conversation, a senior police officer said. The complaint can be treated as defamation, for which the hospital has to approach court, the police officer added.

Comments

