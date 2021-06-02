STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Depressed, senior citizen jumps from 15th floor, succumbs

Tension gripped an apartment construction site in Koramangala, after a 61-year-old man jumped to his death from the 15th floor, on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped an apartment construction site in Koramangala, after a 61-year-old man jumped to his death from the 15th floor, on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Vivek Madusudan Vaidya, a resident of Koramangala, who worked at private company before his retirement. He was reportedly suffering from depression. He lived alone, ever since divorcing his wife 10 years ago. The couple has two sons, who live abroad. 

Police said that around 11.30 am, Vaidya walked to the site and entered the premises on the pretext of purchasing an apartment. He asked the supervisor to show a flat, and Kamalesh, who was in charge, took him to the 15th floor. Vaidya showed interest in the flat. 

Subsequently, Vaidya asked Kamalesh to move on, as he wanted to take some pictures of the flat. With Kamalesh a little ahead, Vaidya jumped to his death. Shocked, Kamalesh alerted other staffers, who found him lying in a pool of blood. They alerted Vivek Nagar police, who have filed a case of unnatural death.

