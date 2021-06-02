New areas in Bengaluru to get Cauvery water next year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All villages that were brought under the ambit of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will get Cauvery water by December 2022, announced Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa after a review meeting of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Tuesday.

As many as 110 villages on the outskirts were added to the then Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, making it BBMP. The CM said the authorities has completed laying of pipelines in all 110 villages , of which 51 villages are already getting Cauvery water. The remaining 59 villages will get it by December 2022. The sewage network is in the completion stage in these villages.

Regarding the additional 775 MLD of water to the city, the CM said Rs 5,550 crore worth project under Cauvery fifth phase will be completed in 2023. He also directed the officials to the complete project on time.

The CM also directed the BWSSB officials to bring down water wastage from 36 per cent to 20 per cent. He told them to prepare a blueprint for it and take it up on priority. He also checked about the BWSSB’s monsoon preparedness.