No personal vehicles to distribute food to needy: Cops

Hence, the police have clarified that anyone who wants to distribute food packets to the poor and needy can do so by using goods vehicles.

Police checking vehicles during lockdown in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru city police have said people cannot bring their personal vehicles out on the pretext of distributing food packets among the needy, and they should use goods vehicles or must carry out the exercise through delivery companies.The police have clarified on this as there have been instances where people are seen using it as an excuse to bring their vehicles out. 

“We have come across cases in which people are carrying food packets in cars and two-wheelers and seized many such vehicles. On Tuesday, a BMW car was seized near the Bommanahalli Signal. The driver claimed that he was distributing food to the needy, and around 10 food packets were found in the car,” a police officer said.

Hence, the police have clarified that anyone who wants to distribute food packets to the poor and needy can do so by using goods vehicles. “Many organisations are already rendering this service. They can also use delivery companies for the same. But they cannot distribute in cars or on bikes,” an officer added.

