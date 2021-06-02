Woman canes neighbour for not wearing mask properly, booked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sadashiva Nagar police on Tuesday booked a case of assault against a woman who allegedly caned another woman for not wearing her mask properly. The video footage of the incident went viral on social media and news channels, soon after.

The accused, Advaitha, is a resident of Sadashivanagar. A senior police officer said around 7.30 am, Advaitha had taken her dogs out for a walkwhen she saw her neighbour Bhavana passing by. She shouted at Bhavana for not wearing her mask properly and allegedly hit her with a stick. When Bhavana objected to her behaviour and started arguing, the locals who witnessed the incident, alerted police and Bhavana filed a case against her.

Based on the complaint, the police questioned Advaitha. She claimed that she is an IAS officer and shouted at the police too. Later, she was released on station bail and the police also took statements of the witnesses for further investigation, the officer said.