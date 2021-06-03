STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Graded uncertainty 

The cancellation of Class 12 CBSE and ISC board examinations has been met with equal parts cheer and concern. Students and experts weigh in

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cancellation of the CBSE and ISC board exams has sparked anxiety in some students about the future, while in others, removed immediate uncertainty. Some students also say it’s time to re-think our education system. Experts, meanwhile, say students need help to cope with what cancellation of an exam really means. Here’s what they have to tell CE:

The past few months have been so uncertain. It’s hard to stay motivated and study when you don’t know when your exams will be held. On the other hand, there’s guilt that creeps in when you waste a day that could have been spent studying. So I’m relieved to finally get clarity. I think the anxiety of what this means hasn’t sunk in yet, that will happen closer to the date of finding out my results. - Laksh Raj Malhotra, ISC Commerce, St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School

We had offline practical exams just before the lockdown was announced and that was stressful. Health and safety are top priority so I was happy to hear the exams are cancelled. I just hope the replacement marking system will be studentfriendly. The internal assessments thus far were hard for students with how the situation on ground affected our mental health and not everyone had the same access to resources and infrastructure to attend the exam from home.

Some of us also had to battle Covid or be the caregiver to someone affected. A better system might be to consider a mix of the internal assessment and projects/ assignments (which gave students sufficient time to prepare) done over the year. Going forward, maybe the way we’re taught to learn should change. Recently, IIT Goa was in the news for the examination method they were trying out, where they asked students to create questions to answer. A lesser focus on memorising and rote learning would be appreciated. - Ann Sumesh, ISC Science, Sophia High School

I’d like to apply to an engineering college after class 12 and thankfully, I need just a minimum of 70 per cent marks for that. I’m confident I’ll get that with whatever marking system they choose, but I stood a chance to gain more had the exams been held. After all, these marks might matter to a prospective employer in the future. – Moon Shukla, CBSE Science, Kendriya Vidyalaya Rail Wheel Factory

This decision has come as such a relief. But at the same time, I’m worried about what it means for my plans to pursue a degree in the UK. My top choice university requires a minimum 90 per cent overall average and I have to submit the grades by August. I need more clarity about the proposed marking system because if I don’t get the required percentage, my application will be rejected and I’ll have to wait to see if other UK universities have vacant spots I can apply for. - Haneen Farid, CBSE Commerce, Delhi Public School Bangalore North

Exams are an important parameter to measure a child’s cognitive skills and learning abilities. However, since vaccines aren’t available for children yet, they are vulnerable and thus the government decision is apt. This may have an impact on meritorious students to maintain their aggregate for their college placements. But it will also help unload the anxieties students - who are already over-burdened - are facing. The good thing is, it has removed academic pressure since everybody will be promoted. But without exams, the assessment needed to cater to what a child needs to work on, is missing. This may also hamper their understanding of concepts. - Aloysius D’Mello, Principal, Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru

The decision was the need of the hour, but we must focus on the impact it can have on children. What is lacking is counselling for students to help them cope with this. Those feeling dejected to hear the news must be reassured that no board exams does not mean the end of their chosen career. And those who tend to take academics lightly need to be reminded that no exams doesn’t mean learning should stop either. Maybe teachers can carry out one-on-one counselling or group sessions to help students out. - Dr. Ali Khwaja, career counsellor and chairman, Banjara Academy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE ISC class 12 board exams
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp