Graded uncertainty 

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cancellation of the CBSE and ISC board exams has sparked anxiety in some students about the future, while in others, removed immediate uncertainty. Some students also say it’s time to re-think our education system. Experts, meanwhile, say students need help to cope with what cancellation of an exam really means. Here’s what they have to tell CE:

The past few months have been so uncertain. It’s hard to stay motivated and study when you don’t know when your exams will be held. On the other hand, there’s guilt that creeps in when you waste a day that could have been spent studying. So I’m relieved to finally get clarity. I think the anxiety of what this means hasn’t sunk in yet, that will happen closer to the date of finding out my results. - Laksh Raj Malhotra, ISC Commerce, St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School

We had offline practical exams just before the lockdown was announced and that was stressful. Health and safety are top priority so I was happy to hear the exams are cancelled. I just hope the replacement marking system will be studentfriendly. The internal assessments thus far were hard for students with how the situation on ground affected our mental health and not everyone had the same access to resources and infrastructure to attend the exam from home.

Some of us also had to battle Covid or be the caregiver to someone affected. A better system might be to consider a mix of the internal assessment and projects/ assignments (which gave students sufficient time to prepare) done over the year. Going forward, maybe the way we’re taught to learn should change. Recently, IIT Goa was in the news for the examination method they were trying out, where they asked students to create questions to answer. A lesser focus on memorising and rote learning would be appreciated. - Ann Sumesh, ISC Science, Sophia High School

I’d like to apply to an engineering college after class 12 and thankfully, I need just a minimum of 70 per cent marks for that. I’m confident I’ll get that with whatever marking system they choose, but I stood a chance to gain more had the exams been held. After all, these marks might matter to a prospective employer in the future. – Moon Shukla, CBSE Science, Kendriya Vidyalaya Rail Wheel Factory

This decision has come as such a relief. But at the same time, I’m worried about what it means for my plans to pursue a degree in the UK. My top choice university requires a minimum 90 per cent overall average and I have to submit the grades by August. I need more clarity about the proposed marking system because if I don’t get the required percentage, my application will be rejected and I’ll have to wait to see if other UK universities have vacant spots I can apply for. - Haneen Farid, CBSE Commerce, Delhi Public School Bangalore North

Exams are an important parameter to measure a child’s cognitive skills and learning abilities. However, since vaccines aren’t available for children yet, they are vulnerable and thus the government decision is apt. This may have an impact on meritorious students to maintain their aggregate for their college placements. But it will also help unload the anxieties students - who are already over-burdened - are facing. The good thing is, it has removed academic pressure since everybody will be promoted. But without exams, the assessment needed to cater to what a child needs to work on, is missing. This may also hamper their understanding of concepts. - Aloysius D’Mello, Principal, Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru

The decision was the need of the hour, but we must focus on the impact it can have on children. What is lacking is counselling for students to help them cope with this. Those feeling dejected to hear the news must be reassured that no board exams does not mean the end of their chosen career. And those who tend to take academics lightly need to be reminded that no exams doesn’t mean learning should stop either. Maybe teachers can carry out one-on-one counselling or group sessions to help students out. - Dr. Ali Khwaja, career counsellor and chairman, Banjara Academy