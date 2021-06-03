STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC to govt: Take steps to clear encroachments 

Meanwhile, the court directed the BBMP to file an affidavit setting out a survey and GPS documentation of three water bodies in the city

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government, its instrumentalities and agencies to take immediate steps and remove encroachments from those lakes and and buffer zones which have been encroached upon by them.

A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order after its attention was drawn to the encroachment of a lake by the BBMP and Muzrai Department in the city, during the hearing of a batch of PILs with regard to protection of water bodies from encroachment. 

Meanwhile, the court directed the BBMP to file an affidavit setting out a survey and GPS documentation of three water bodies in the city, namely Tavarekere, Arehalli and Kamakshipalya lakes, as per the recommendations made by the National Environmental Engineering and Research Institute (NEERI).

