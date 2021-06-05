STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangalore University bio-park produced oxygen worth Rs 16k crore: Report

The Bio-Park has been recognised as a significant oxygen bank, while the value of net oxygen produced by more than six lakh trees on the Jnana Bharathi campus is estimated at Rs 16,725 crore.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:14 AM

Bangalore University’s Biodiversity Park

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good news trickles in for the World Environment Day, being celebrated on Saturday, as the Bangalore University’s Biodiversity Park receives the scientific accreditation of being a unique ecosystem in the city.The Bio-Park has been recognised as a significant oxygen bank, while the value of net oxygen produced by more than six lakh trees on the Jnana Bharathi campus is estimated at Rs 16,725 crore.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, and member, Biodiversity Management Committee, Ranganathswamy states that such bio-parks should be conserved in the interest of sustainable future. “It is requested that these urban mini-forests should be conserved and no development activities and encroachments should be allowed,” he adds.

Karnataka Biodiversity Board member Vijay Nishanth says, “The scientific report brings out the urgent need for conservation of this unique biodiversity park with innumerable floral and faunal species that justifies the demand for its preservation.”The report comes as a shot in the arm for environmentalists, who are fighting it out in the High Court to preserve the Bio-Park, even as the State Government has leased 17 acres of land for setting up of a CBSE study centre and an Inter-University Centre for Yogic Sciences.

After protests by various organisations and Walker’s Association, works for the diversion of this land was stopped. Later, a PIL was filed in the High Court to stop all construction activities in the 650-acre Bio-Park.In her report, Prof Nandini N, Department of Environmental Science, says, “Comprising more than 6 lakh trees with 3,000 species in about 450 hectares, the Bio-Park which is a major carbon sink produces about 7.07 crore litres of oxygen annually. Further, a riparian forest along the Vrishabhavathi River is enriched with floral and faunal diversity. For a disease-free life and sustainable future, we need to protect such green spaces in Bengaluru.”

