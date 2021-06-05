STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parts of Bengaluru flooded after heavy rain, Palike caught unawares

A resident of the locality pointed out that JP Nagar 6th Phase and surrounding areas never used to get flooded earlier.

Heavy showers lash city on Friday | KPN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heavy thunder showers on Friday have once again exposed the civic administration’s lack of monsoon preparedness. For many households in JP Nagar 6th Phase, the rain poured misery in the evening with worried and helpless residents spending hours draining water from homes as drains started overflowing. This just a day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a meeting with all ministers and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials to take stock of the monsoon preparedness and ensure that there was no flooding in the city.

According to BBMP officials, the Sarakki rain gauge, managed by KSNDMC, recorded 62.5 mm of rainfall in just half an hour. The officials admitted to The New Indian Express that water entered into 10-15 houses in the area, apart from flooding the roads. “The outlet of Sarakki lake overflowed. Water level increased in the lake and upstream, so the outlet could not handle the flow, leading to the havoc. The three affected areas have independent homes of varied dimensions,” they said.

A resident of the locality pointed out that JP Nagar 6th Phase and surrounding areas never used to get flooded earlier. “Though water used to gush on to the roads, it never entered houses. This is the first time such a thing has happened. The government should have been prepared,” he said.Prahalad, BBMP in-charge of stormwater drains, said that the drains can handle up to 40-45 mm rainfall, but this was 62.5 mm in just half an hour. The reason for the water overflowing was because the drain is small.

“We are trying to construct an underground drain through an apartment complex in the vicinity, but the residents’ association is not permitting it,” he said.Water-logging was also reported in Girinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout and HAL Airport. Cases of tree fall were reported in JP Nagar Phase I, Jayanagar 5th Block, BEL Circle Ring Road and Laggere Ring Road.

