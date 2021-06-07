Another step closer: BDA identifies 568 acres for Karanth Layout

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has identified 568 acres of land to form the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout and the process to acquire them is on, said senior BDA officials. Set to come up in North Bengaluru, it will be BDA’s second largest layout. The Supreme Court has taken a keen interest in the layout and has asked the authority to present an update on the progress in the upcoming hearing.

The SC had last month (May 5) ordered the removal of Shivraj, Deputy Commissioner (DC) for Land Acquisition at BDA, in a fortnight due to the slow pace of progress in connection with the layout.

The new DC, Dr A Soujanya, said that the BDA required 3,564 acres to form the layout. “We have initially identified 568 acres of land. Notices will shortly be issued to the property owners,” she sai.

Meanwhile, the apex court-appointed three-member committee is busy assessing the property documents submitted by the public. The committee has been set up to identify lawful constructions that have come up at the proposed layout before August 3, 2018, so that they can be regularised.

“We have received 3,541 applications out of the 6,227 properties that have been identified by satellite imagery,” said committee member Jayakar Jerome. The process of scrutinising the documents is under way and it will be followed by a physical inspection of the spot, he added.