STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Another step closer: BDA identifies 568 acres for Karanth Layout

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has identified 568 acres of land to form the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout and the process to acquire them is on, said senior BDA officials.

Published: 07th June 2021 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Shivaram Karanth Layout allotees in front of BDA office

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has identified 568 acres of land to form the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout and the process to acquire them is on, said senior BDA officials. Set to come up in North Bengaluru, it will be BDA’s second largest layout.  The Supreme Court has taken a keen interest in the layout and has asked the authority to present an update on the progress in the upcoming hearing.

The SC had last month (May 5) ordered the removal of Shivraj, Deputy Commissioner (DC) for Land Acquisition at BDA, in a fortnight due to the slow pace of progress in connection with the layout. 
The new DC, Dr A Soujanya, said that the BDA required 3,564 acres to form the layout. “We have initially identified 568 acres of land. Notices will shortly be issued to the property owners,” she sai.  

Meanwhile, the apex court-appointed three-member committee is busy assessing the property documents submitted by the public. The committee has been set up to identify lawful constructions that have come up at the proposed layout before August 3, 2018, so that they can be regularised. 

“We have received 3,541 applications out of the 6,227 properties that have been identified by satellite imagery,” said committee member Jayakar Jerome. The process of scrutinising the documents is under way and it will be followed by a physical inspection of the spot, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karanth Layout Bangalore
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp