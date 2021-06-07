Free vax drive in Bengaluru for migrants, needy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A ‘Free Covid 19 Vaccination Drive’ was announced across the city on Saturday. The drive, being taken up by Narayana Health, along with Give India, a non-profit organisation, will provide free vaccines to migrant labourers and the underprivileged.

The programme, which was flagged off by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, plans to start inoculating 2,000 people in its first phase and expand to a wider population of migrant labourers, underprivileged and under-served sections of society.

The Phase 1 drive will be hosted at Marhaba Palace, Govindapura, Majid-E-Ateeq School, 1st Main Road, Tank Garden in Someshwar Nagar and Government Primary Boys’ School in Attibele area, covering beneficiaries above 18 years of age.

The #GetOneGiveOne initiative is to ensure free and faster access to vaccines for underprivileged citizens. Through the initiative, vaccine recipients at Narayana Health can donate a vaccine dose to someone in need. Corporates will also be encouraged to donate for every employee they get vaccinated through Narayana Health.

Dr Devi Shetty said, “Vaccination is the cheapest and most effective way to protect the country against Covid-19. A poor family of four will find it expensive to get everyone vaccinated in a private hospital and awaiting their turn might endanger their health and livelihoods.”

Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0, GiveIndia, said, “With the goal to make vaccines available and affordable across India, this initiative will also help us inoculate low-income communities against the coronavirus in a timely manner.”