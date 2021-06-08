STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru horror: CCTV mechanic abducts 10-year-old boy to fund his wedding, murders him later

Police arrested Mohammed Noushad and Siraj, distant relatives of the kingpin - Mohammed Javed Shaikh who wanted to make a fast buck allegedly to marry and settle with his lover in Mumbai.

Published: 08th June 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped for ransom and was murdered by a CCTV mechanic in Hebbagodi, on the outskirts of the city.

The Hebbagodi police have arrested two accomplices of the kingpin and have intensified the search for him. 

Investigations revealed that Mohammed Javed Sheikh had kidnapped another boy on the same day but had freed him after he resisted.

Mohammed Asif Alam, son of MD Abbas, a resident of Gollahalli Road in Shikaripalya in Jigani and a mason by profession, was abducted while he was playing outside his house on Friday (June 4) evening. The abductors had made a ransom call to his father at around 10 pm and demanded a ransom of Rs. 25 lakh, warning him to kill his son if he contacted the police.

However, Abbas immediately rushed to the Hebbagodi police station and filed a kidnap for ransom case. The police swung into action and traced the ransom call to Raipur in Chattisgarh. A team left for Raipur immediately and arrested Mohammed Noushad and Siraj, who happened to be distant relatives of the kingpin - Mohammed Javed Shaikh.

"Shaikh hailed from Bihar and had moved to the city about three years ago and was working as a CCTV mechanic. He was living in the same building as the victim. On the day of the incident, he even joined the father of the victim and the police to search for the boy to avoid suspicion. However, as Abbas informed the police about the kidnap despite the warning, it is suspected that fearing arrest, Shaikh murdered the boy, and escaped," the police said.

The murder came to light on Saturday when the 13-year-old son of the building owner informed his father that he was also kidnapped, only after knowing about Alam's kidnap. "The boy revealed that Shaikh had kidnapped him on Friday afternoon on his bike. Though the boy was not interested, Shaikh had pestered him that he will teach how to play video games and had tried to illegally detain him in an abandoned shed in a private layout. As the boy resisted him after being threatened at knifepoint, Shaikh released him threatening him not to reveal the incident to anyone. Hence, the boy was scared and had not informed anyone," the police said.

With the help of the boy, the police reached the shed which is about five kilometres from the victim’s house. "By the time we reached there, Alam was murdered bludgeoned to death. The accused had smashed his head with a boulder and had escaped. We have definite clues of his whereabouts and he will be nabbed soon," Additional SP of Bengaluru Rural District, Lakshmi Ganesh K, said.

Accused wanted money for wedding

Investigations further revealed that Shaikh's wedding with his girlfriend was scheduled to be held shortly. "Shaikh was in need of money as he had planned to settle with his girlfriend in Mumbai. Hence, he orchestrated the abduction to make a fast buck," the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru crime Bengaluru murder and kidnap case Bengaluru police Hebbagodi police
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp