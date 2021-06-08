STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
East Lalbagh to open soon

Forest and Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali on Monday announced that East Lalbagh in Kannamangala, Mahadevapura constituency, will open to the public soon.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest and Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali on Monday announced that East Lalbagh in Kannamangala, Mahadevapura constituency, will open to the public soon.He told the media, “Construction work is almost complete at the 70-acre park, which houses over 2,120 plant species. It will also house extinct plant species from surrounding villages for conservation and to increase biodiversity. Citizens will be able to utilise the park for walking, jogging and relaxation. It will also help researchers, students and enthusiasts as an institute of biodiversity.” 

He added that this is the second botanical garden after Lalbagh, in Bengaluru. It will have toilets, drinking water facility and irrigation facility for the plants. The government had granted Rs 5.50 crore for the project.

It may be recalled that the state government had earlier announced the formation of four botanical parks in the four corners of the city, on the lines of Lalbagh. The aim was to increase lung space and add to green cover. This is the first of the parks to be set up. 

MANEKA GANDHI APPRECIATES LIMBAVALI
BJP minister Maneka Gandhi on Monday wrote a letter to Limbavali, appreciating his stand in releasing Kusha, the elephant from Dubare camp, into the wild. She said the decision will have a positive impact on wildlife conservation and that she would support the state in all protection efforts.

