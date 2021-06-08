Fit, fab and fun

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I’ve become a couch potato”, “Netflix and pizza is the new way to spend Friday night”, “Always in my pyjamas” -- these are common social media posts floating around during this pandemic-induced lockdown. Staying at home has forced many to lead a sedentary lifestyle, with little physical activity and a whole lot of screen time. But a few Bengalureans are cashing in on the time at hand to turn their focus on being mentally and physically fit. Perhaps the most drastic transformation is that of 33-year-old Nivedith Gajapathy, who weighed 127 kg in January 2020.

“Even walking a few steps used to leave me breathless,” says the travel blogger. His mission to lose weight began after he participated in a 5-km health run, which took him two hours to finish. “The lockdown came as a boon in disguise, allowing me to cut junk food and carbs,” says Gajapathy, who now weighs 69 kg. “Walking indoors helped me reduce weight to a great extent,” he adds. After a ligament injury, Sonia Parvin Bose knew it was mainly because she was overweight.

Last year, she started following the Keto diet, a low-carb plan to lose weight. “I was 84 kg and lost a few kilos with this diet. However, I did not feel fit. Then I hired an online personal trainer and started exercising regularly. I eat what I love, focus on exercising and maintaining my weight, which, after a year, stands at 68 kg,” says Bose, adding that with minimum equipment like dumbbells and resistance bands, her entire weight-loss journey happened at home. Taking 6-7 online classes during the lockdown was easy for Jackson Arokiaraj, a professional fitness trainer.

“In the beginning, people were hesitant towards this method but I guided them. I suggest using a small space at home and a mat for functional training, animal flow workout and free body movement that do not require any equipment. I chalk out personalised meal plans. I make sure the diet and training is sustainable in the long run,” he says. Chaitali Pishay Roy, a media professional in her 30s and Arokiaraj’s client, says there is no shame in letting your trainer know about your period. “Communication is aimportant as it helps him understand your body fitness and guide you accordingly. Arokiaraj suggests light exercises during my period. I have had significant inch-loss in almost a year.

I became stronger and leaner, and have also mastered handstand,” says Roy, who has also started training her mothe. “My daughter gives me a combination of cardio, functional training, weight training and yoga as it is important for me to do everything. I go for walks with our dog on days that we don’t train. My goal is to drop some inches and become fitter by December 2021,” says 58-year-old Kavita Pishay, who believes that the mindset, and not age, hinders your fitness routine.