New policy will give Covid vaccine drive a push: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the centralised procurement of vaccines, announced by PM Narendra Modi on Monday, will further accelerate the vaccination drive in Karnataka. “As our nation combats this pandemic, PM Narendra Modi announces two more key decisions. Centralised procurement will further accelerate vaccination and provision of free foodgrains to 80 crore people will ensure food security for the poor,” the CM said. Welcoming the PM’s announcement on free vaccine to all citizens above 18 years of age from June 21, the CM termed it a major step in the fight against the pandemic.