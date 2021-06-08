STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Under fire, Yogeshwara keeps mum on BSY's statement

There is speculation that he may have been reprimanded by the party for his remarks

Published: 08th June 2021 06:44 AM

CP Yogeshwara

CP Yogeshwara (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara on Monday refused to respond to Chief Minister 
BS Yediyurappa’s recent statement that he would continue in office as long as the central leadership reposes faith in him. Yogeeshwara, who had been severely criticised by his own ministerial colleagues and party MLAs for his statements against the Chief Minister, refused to comment. He had been demanding the convening of a legislature party meeting and also indirectly hinted that Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra was interfering in political affairs.

On Monday, Yogeeshwara was seen in his chamber on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha, and when mobbed by the media for a reaction, a stoic Yogeeshwara gave a knowing smile and said, “I will share my pain in the party forum.”In spite of the media quizzing him repeatedly, he refused to comment, leading to speculation that he may have been so severely reprimanded by the party that he dared not cross the forbidden line again. Political analysts said it is not that he has no comment to make, but probably risks losing much if he does so. Yogeeshwara did not even respond to CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya’s comment that “after losing elections, he (Yogeeshwara) had resorted to begging to gain this position as minister”.

Asked to respond to KPCC President DK Shivakumar’s statement about him going from one mutt to another, holding a laptop, he said, “We know the CD culture belongs to DK Shivakumar.  Everyone knows about the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD episode.”He was responding to the insinuation that holding a laptop meant he had some ‘concealed’ material he wanted to share privately. “DK Shivakumar is my political rival, but it is good if Shivakumar takes an ordinary membership of BJP,” he added sarcastically.

CM HURT BY COMMENTS, SO SPOKE OF QUITTING, REASON MINISTERS

Belagavi; Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is hurt by statements on a change in leadership, which is why he spoke about resigning, Agriculture Minister BC Patil said on Monday. “Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister and we will face the next elections under his leadership,” he said, adding,  “he might have spoken about resigning as he is feeling bad,” the minister said. “Yediyurappa will continue to be CM and no one can replace him till his tenure is complete,” Deputy CM Laxman Savadi said.

