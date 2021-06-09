Police on lookout for man who kidnapped, killed 10-year-old

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hebbagodi police have launched a manhunt for Mohammed Javed Shaik, a CCTV technician, who had allegedly kidnapped and murdered a 10-year-old boy on Friday.Mohammed Asif Alam, son of MD Abbas -- a mason from Gollahalli Road at Shikaripalya in Jigani, was abducted while he was playing outside his house on the evening of June 4.

While Abbas had received a ransom call demanding Rs 25 lakh for the safe release of his son, Alam’s body was found in an abandoned shed at a residential layout about 5 km from his house, on Saturday. The assailant had smashed his head with a boulder. Investigation had revealed that Shaik, who lived in the same building, had kidnapped a 13-year-old boy from the same building on Friday afternoon.

As the boy resisted, he had freed him. The same evening, he abducted Alam and later joined the latter’s father and the police in searching for him.Police sources said Shaik had murdered the boy fearing arrest, as the father had lodged a police complaint. “He had fled the city soon after killing the boy. We have formed special teams to nab him,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the police, who had arrested Mohammed Noushad and Siraj from Raipur in Chattisgarh, have brought the duo to the city and are questioning them. The ransom call was traced to Raipur and the police had arrested the two, who had made the call at the instance of their relative, Shaik. It was revealed that Shaik planned the kidnap to make money, as his wedding was fixed with his girlfriend in Mumbai.