STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Police on lookout for man who kidnapped, killed 10-year-old

Meanwhile, the police, who had arrested Mohammed Noushad and Siraj from Raipur in Chattisgarh, have brought the duo to the city and are questioning them.

Published: 09th June 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hebbagodi police have launched a manhunt for Mohammed Javed Shaik, a CCTV technician, who had allegedly kidnapped and murdered a 10-year-old boy on Friday.Mohammed Asif Alam, son of MD Abbas -- a mason from Gollahalli Road at Shikaripalya in Jigani, was abducted while he was playing outside his house on the evening of June 4.

While Abbas had received a ransom call demanding Rs 25 lakh for the safe release of his son, Alam’s body was found in an abandoned shed at a residential layout about 5 km from his house, on Saturday. The assailant had smashed his head with a boulder. Investigation had revealed that Shaik, who lived in the same building, had kidnapped a 13-year-old boy from the same building on Friday afternoon.

As the boy resisted, he had freed him. The same evening, he abducted Alam and later joined the latter’s father and the police in searching for him.Police sources said Shaik had murdered the boy fearing arrest, as the father had lodged a police complaint. “He had fled the city soon after killing the boy. We have formed special teams to nab him,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the police, who had arrested Mohammed Noushad and Siraj from Raipur in Chattisgarh, have brought the duo to the city and are questioning them. The ransom call was traced to Raipur and the police had arrested the two, who had made the call at the instance of their relative, Shaik. It was revealed that Shaik planned the kidnap to make money, as his wedding was fixed with his girlfriend in Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidnap
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp