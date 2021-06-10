‘Cooking show’ with a twist

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From the kitchens of Kodagu to the delight of Kerala and Kashmir, History On A Plate is the perfect place to learn about the history and origins of delicacies from all over India and the global influences that shaped them. Food show director Shubhra Chatterji is the brain behind History On A Plate, a fundraiser event that started in April 2021, which features chefs from different parts of the country. Chef Regi Mathew, coowner and culinary director of Kappa Chakka Kandhari, a Kerala cuisine restaurant with outlets in Chennai and Bengaluru, will host the fifth series called Chatti Tales on History on a Plate and talk about the roots of Kerala’s varied cuisine.

“I have travelled across the length and breadth of Kerala for the past three years. I was surprised to find out that Kerala’s cuisine has more to it than what meets the eye. From the Malabar food which was influenced by trade with the Arabs, to the Dutch and Portuguese influences on the cuisines in central Travancore, the cuisine here is very nuanced,” Mathew says.

He also states that Kerala’s food is very expansive and diverse because of the different topographies that produce different ingredients. The series will focus on the spices, tea leaves, coconut, kodampuli, pepper, bananas, and fish and also stories about clams and mussels, duck, erachi, and a unique range of tubers native to the state.

The series has in the past hosted Kaveri Ponnappa who spoke about the culinary spread of Kodagu. Chatterji says that the primary aim of the event is to raise funds for Covid-19 relief work and help distribute food and ration to those suffering from the virus.

“We want people to participate for a good cause. In exchange, they can explore insightful sessions on the history and origins of food across India. We witnessed a spike in the funds during the first few sessions, but it has however, dwindled a bit. It could be because the overall Covid-19 cases are coming down and also, people across the states have been contributing for many causes. I would call this ‘donation fatigue’,” says Chatterji. According to Chatterji, the donations have gone to nonprofit organisations in Srinagar, Haryana, New Delhi, and Uttarakhand to help distribute food and ration kits to those in need.