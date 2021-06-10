STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doubling projects in Bengaluru railway division face major delays due to pandemic

An official said the projects were severely impacted in the last two months due to an acute shortage of labour

coronavirus

Passengers wear protective masks at the Bengaluru railway station. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two crucial doubling projects for the state, entrusted to the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) by the Railways to ensure their speedy implementation, are now facing major delays due to the Covid pandemic. Work on the 48 km Baiyappanahalli-Hosur and 21.7 km Yesvantpur-Channasandra projects is proceeding at a slow pace.

Completion of these projects will facilitate running of more suburban services between Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

An official said the projects were severely impacted in the last two months due to an acute shortage of labour. "The strength of workers has come down to 50 per cent. Raw material for construction needs to come from other states but trucks cannot ply due to lockdowns in various places. The lack of supply of oxygen required for welding and other construction work further hampered work, the official added.

Asked if it would impact the completion of the projects, he said, "It is too early to say that. We are doing our best to complete it at the earliest." The doubling projects, which were delayed for years due to cost related issues, have a revised deadline of July 2023.

As on date, tenders for Rs 323 crore have already been awarded for both the projects. “Twelve bridges en route have been completed. 20 bridge construction works are under progress and earthworks in 45 lakh cubic metres is under progress,” said an official statement.   

Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar, who has been batting for long for speedy completion of these doubling projects, said that labour shortage was a practical problem for all. "K-RIDE can prioritise which sections can be doubled up in a short time and focus on them. The Belandur Crossing station, Hebbal-Lottegolahalli and Hebbal-Banaswadi can be given priority as doubling them will boost capacity immediately," he said.

The Baiyappanahalli-Hosur doubling is keenly awaited by hundreds of IT professionals travelling to and fro between Bengaluru and Carmelaram, Heelalige and Bellandur Road as well as many employed in industries in Anekal Road. While doubling is in place from City railway station up to Baiyappanahalli, only a single line is in place from there up to Hosur causing enormous congestion along the route.

