STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In a first, 1000 tonnes of fresh fruit from abroad reach Bengaluru on refrigerated train

Apples, kiwifruit, apricots and cherries from Brazil, Iran and Europe reached the Inland Container Depot at Whitefield via Mumbai

Published: 10th June 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Imported fresh fruit reached the Inland Container Depot at Whitefield on Thursday morning on a Reefer Special train (Photo | Special arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the first such venture undertaken anywhere in the country on Indian Railways, a container train with 1012 tonnes of fresh fruit imported from abroad reached Bengaluru on Thursday morning. Apples, kiwifruit, apricots and cherries from Brazil, Iran and Europe reached the Inland Container Depot at Whitefield via Mumbai.

The Reefer Special operated by Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), a public sector unit under Indian Railways, had 44 refrigerated containers with each one bearing 23 tonnes of fruit. They were transported from the rail yard inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai.  

The special train left the Port at 12 noon on Tuesday and reached Whitefield at 10.40 am on Thursday without any stops en route.

Group General Manager, CONCOR, Bengaluru, Dr Anup Dayanand Sadhu told The New Indian Express, “This is the first time that transportation of fresh fruit has been attempted in the country using a reefer train and the experimental one has turned out to be very successful. There is a huge demand for fruit from abroad particularly in South India and we decided to cater to that demand.”

Leading fresh fruit importer in India IG Fresh International Private Limited had booked the consignment.

“This opens up a fantastic business opportunity for us as fresh fruit were transported by road earlier. CONCOR earned a revenue of Rs 25,21,000 in this maiden run. We will now be bringing one such Reefer Special every week,” the Group General Manager said.

The fruit are intended to be distributed across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Bengaluru will now serve as a hub to distribute them across all these regions,” he added.

Elaborating on the speciality of these cold storage containers, Sadhu said, “Each one runs to a length of 40 feet. The temperature is maintained between zero and two degrees inside each container.  A common power car is provided for the entire rake and a staffer is responsible for monitoring the temperature conditions throughout the journey.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Whitefield
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments(4)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • babul
    So how is it fresh if refrigerated?
    9 hours ago reply

  • Ravi
    What about local farmers?
    19 hours ago reply

  • Jahir Khan
    Export And Inport Business India.Egypt.Bangladesh.Dubai.Kuwait.
    20 hours ago reply

  • Jahir Khan
    Rahman International
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp