Two-day Covid vaccination drive for sportspersons

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has organised a two-day vaccination camp for sportspersons from Karnataka at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on June 10 and 11. The government has set a target of vaccinating 10,000 sportspersons.

Apart from the camp, vaccination will be administered to all sportspersons in the state till each one of them is fully-vaccinated, Sports Minister Narayana Gowda said in a release. He said 2,200 sportspersons have registered and those interested can contact the office of the assistant director, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, for registration.