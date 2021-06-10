Two-day Covid vaccination drive for sportspersons
BENGALURU: The State Government has organised a two-day vaccination camp for sportspersons from Karnataka at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on June 10 and 11. The government has set a target of vaccinating 10,000 sportspersons.
Apart from the camp, vaccination will be administered to all sportspersons in the state till each one of them is fully-vaccinated, Sports Minister Narayana Gowda said in a release. He said 2,200 sportspersons have registered and those interested can contact the office of the assistant director, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, for registration.