BBMP signs pact with GAIL for biogas supply

It had also entered into an agreement with Shell Technology Centre in Devanahalli for using mixed waste to generate aviation fuel.

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), that will give the company around 300 tonnes per day (TPD) of organic waste to generate compressed bio gas (CBG). The MoU was signed on Wednesday evening.

The company has sought 18 acres of land in North Bengaluru — since their head office is in the same area — to generate and supply CBG. It had placed a proposal before BBMP in April for setting up a 75 TDP plant and will submit a detailed project report to the corporation for final approval. GAIL Gas Chief General Manager Vivek Wathodkar told The New Indian Express that if all goes well, then the plant will be operational and will start supply in another 24 months, provided the land is handed over in another one to two months. The plant will come up at a cost of around Rs 60 crore. 

The company has already laid 1,400 km gas pipes in the city through which gas is being supplied to many areas, including Peenya, Singasandra, Yelahanka, HSR Layout and to industries.  BBMP has already entered into an agreement with Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) for setting up waste-to-energy plant of 11.5 MW in Bidadi. It had also entered into an agreement with Shell Technology Centre in Devanahalli for using mixed waste to generate aviation fuel.

