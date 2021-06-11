STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Covid cases plummeting, govt gives back 30% beds to private hospitals

If cases rise again, they have to reserve 50% beds for govt-referred patients; decision on ICU, HDU beds later

Published: 11th June 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 06:58 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cases on the decline, the government is contemplating handing over most of the beds under its control, back to the private hospitals. It has, however, said that at least 20 per cent of the general beds will continue to be with the government, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta informed here on Thursday.

He said the final decision will be taken by the government and private hospitals and medical colleges will be informed thereafter. “The decision on ICU and HDU beds is yet to be taken,” he added. Gupta was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration and inspection of the vaccination camp being held for sports personnel in the city. He added that the beds are being given back on the condition that 50 per cent of the beds be reserved for government-referred patients, if cases rise again. 

He added that as the number of deaths has reduced, maintenance work of furnaces in electric crematoria has also started and the temporary crematoria have also been closed down. On the issue of unlock, he said,

“BBMP was also a part of the meeting and the corporation has  suggested that the lockdown should be lifted in a phased manner. It could also be reversed, if cases rise again. The final decision of the government is still awaited. The government is also thinking about making testing mandatory for inter-district or inter-state travellers. Already, 60,000- 68,000 tests are being done in the city on a daily basis.”

