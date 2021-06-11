Woman, paramour held for torturing minor girls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old woman and her paramour for brutally torturing her two minor daughetrs after they revealed about the affair to their father. The accused Jayamma (24), a hospital housekeeping staffer, and Hemanth (27), a daily wage labourer, both from Hassan, were staying in in RR Nagar.

A senior police officer said that the duo was arrested based on a complaint by the neighbours, and have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.On Wednesday evening, the neighbours heard the children screaming and alerted the police. The kids were rescued and rushed to a private hospital. Later, the police arrested the accused and are waiting for the medical reports to take further action, an officer said.