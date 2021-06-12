FIR against actor Chetan for remarks on Brahmins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada film actor Chetan’s derogatory statement on Brahmins and Brahminism has snowballed into a controversy with a police complaint being lodged against him and minister Shivaram Hebbar demanding his arrest.

Recently, the actor had tweeted, “Brahminism is negation of the spirit of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. We must uproot Brahminism- #Ambedkar. ‘While all are born as equals, to say that Brahmins alone are highest and all others are low as untouchables is sheer nonsense. It is a big hoax’ - #Periyar”. Besides, he had said Brahminism has killed the ideas of Basava and Buddha, and that Buddha had fought against Brahminism, in one of his videos.

A day after the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner against the actor Chetan on Wednesday, an FIR has been registered against him at Basavanagudi police station. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Pawan Kumar Sharma, president of the Vipra Yuva Vedike.

On Friday, Minister Shivaram Hebbar said the actor’s statement is against the Constitution. It looks like a publicity stunt and he will appeal to the Chief Minister to take suitable action, he said.