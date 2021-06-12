STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

FIR against actor Chetan for remarks on Brahmins

On Friday, Minister Shivaram Hebbar said the actor’s statement is against the Constitution.

Published: 12th June 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Chetan

Actor Chetan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada film actor Chetan’s derogatory statement on Brahmins and Brahminism has snowballed into a controversy with a police complaint being lodged against him and minister Shivaram Hebbar demanding his arrest.

Recently, the actor had tweeted, “Brahminism is negation of the spirit of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. We must uproot Brahminism- #Ambedkar. ‘While all are born as equals, to say that Brahmins alone are highest and all others are low as untouchables is sheer nonsense. It is a big hoax’ - #Periyar”. Besides, he had said Brahminism has killed the ideas of Basava and Buddha, and that Buddha had fought against Brahminism, in one of his videos.

A day after the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner against the actor Chetan on Wednesday, an FIR has been registered against him at Basavanagudi police station. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Pawan Kumar Sharma, president of the Vipra Yuva Vedike.

On Friday, Minister Shivaram Hebbar said the actor’s statement is against the Constitution. It looks like a publicity stunt and he will appeal to the Chief Minister to take suitable action, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chetan Brahmins derogatory statement
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp