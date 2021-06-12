STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overburdened? Palike health commissioner wants out

The name of D Randeep, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, is doing the rounds for the post.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has not just affected the lives of citizens, but seems to have also adversely impacted the personal and professional lives of officials who are at the forefront of managing the crisis. The long and stressful work hours, late night meetings and concern for their family have apparently been taking a toll on them.

On Friday, BBMP Special Commissioner (health) Rajendra Cholan put in a request before the government to relieve him from the post. Government sources said that Cholan’s application before the DPAR and the Chief Minister has become a matter of worry for multiple reasons for the government. Even as they are unable to find the right candidate, no official is keen to accept the post as their plates are already full. 

“Cholan has sought to be relieved citing health reasons and that he is handling too many departments. Now, we are finding it difficult to find a quick replacement who has sound knowledge of the ongoing works and those done so far, and is ready to continue for a long time,” a government source said. It was in a similar situation that former BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad had sought a transfer.

The name of D Randeep, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, is doing the rounds for the post. But he too is handling a number of tasks. The government is now looking for a suitable alternative among officials who are presently handling the Covid crisis from the war rooms. A final decision is yet to be taken.

Cholan also holds the post of Managing Director, BESCOM; Managing Director, Smart City Ltd and Zonal Commissioner, Bommanahalli. Randeep is also the zonal commissioner of Mahadevapura and is part of the committee on cremation and committee constituted on war room portal integration.

“Since the responsibility is huge, no official is keen to take it up. Their reason is that that they are forced to attend too many meetings and have to attend to citizens’ queries. They have families to take care of too. We understand that this is a time of crisis and there is shortage of staff, but they should also understand that they are IAS officers, trained to handle multiple roles,” a senior government official said.

