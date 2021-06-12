Random Covid testing at Attibele border

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once the curbs are eased from June 14, there will be random Covid-19 testing and surveillance done at Attibele border (bordering Tamil Nadu) where people are expected to start arriving for work in companies and industrial areas of Electronics City, Jigani, Bommasandra, and Peenya, Bengaluru Urban DC

J Manjunath told TNIE. “People returning will be subjected to random checks and rapid antigen tests. We have a full-fledged set up from earlier when we conducted surveillance on people entering from Kerala and Maharashtra,” he said. Random testing will also be done at industrial sites and companies. “Workers residing in dwelling units and near work sites will also be tested,” he said.