Students can now access Sweden’s COMSOL simulator at IISc

This became possible after the I-STEM, an initiative of the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union government, entered into a collaborative arrangement with the COMSOL group.

ndian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students pursuing scientific discipline and researchers across the country can now have access to Sweden’s COMSOL – a multi-physics software suite – at no cost. This became possible after the I-STEM, an initiative of the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union government, entered into a collaborative arrangement with the COMSOL group. I-STEM is located in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.  

Students only have to register themselves with I-STEM, which is an online repository of information pertaining to science research equipment available in the country, and use the variety of computer simulations that the suite offers.

IISc’s Dr Sanjeev Shrivastava, national coordinator of I-STEM, said that an added advantage of getting legal access to this software was that researchers can get their papers published from the data they derive. 
He said that the tool will now reach researchers and students from across various streams in Science and Engineering who need the simulators and are remotely connected. 

