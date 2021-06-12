Viswanathan Anand, Sudeep team up for a game of chess

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of Karnataka’s bestloved actors, Sudeep, is all set to wow fans again, by participating in a game of chess against world champion Viswanathan Anand. The game with India’s first chess grandmaster is part of Checkmate Covid - Celebrity edition, an event organised by Chess.com and All India Chess Federation to support people who have been affected by the pandemic.

The Kotigobba 3 and Vikrant Rona actor has been doing his bit to assist with Covid relief through his charitable trust, and this is his latest contribution to the effort. The event, which will be held on June 13 between 5pm and 8pm, will see Anand play simultaneous games with several celebrities including Sudeep.

The multi-lingual actor, who has also tried his hand at film direction and production, TV show host, was so far wellknown for his love for cricket. However, sources close to the actor told CE that Sudeep is an avid chess player and plays the game often with his wife Priya who is a good at the game.

The event is being organised in association with Akshay Patra Foundation and will be streamed live on Chesscom India YouTube channel. A donation form is posted on the webpage of the event, and at the time of writing, `1.3 lakh had been raised. Organisers say proceeds from the event will be used to help individuals and families at risk of hunger.