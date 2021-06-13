STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Up close with birds, walk-in aviary to open in a month

In a move to draw more tourists to the Scotland of Karnataka, the Forest Department and local administration have created a walk-in exotic bird aviary in Kodagu.

The walk-in aviary created at Cauvery Nisargadhama, Kodagu district | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a move to draw more tourists to the Scotland of Karnataka, the Forest Department and local administration have created a walk-in exotic bird aviary in Kodagu. Though it was inaugurated by Housing Minister V Sommanna on Friday, it will be opened to the public only after a month.

The aviary has been created in Cauvery Nisargadhama, where a dedicated area of around 2,000 sqft for an enclosure has been created. Visitors can walk in and feed the birds. Shivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kodagu told The New Sunday Express that a metal structure has been erected with mesh so that peopl e and bi rds are not inconvenienced.

The list of birds being procured to be housed include, budgies, African lovebirds, cockatiel, Conure varieties, African grey parrot, macaw, pheasant, turkeys, geese and ducks. A Koi fish pond and fish spa, housing Gurra rufa (doctor fish), is also being created, he said.

The concept is very popular in foreign countries, especially the island nations. Some conservationists and activists have questioned the need for such a project in Kodagu. “The area is known for its lush green forest patches, vegetation, biodiversity and wildlife. There is no need to bring in exotic birds and have such an aviary. Instead, a bird-watching site can be created,” an activist said.

