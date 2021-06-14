Bengaluru man held for attacking doctor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Puttenahalli police on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a duty doctor in the ICU of a private hospital on Bannerghatta Road.

Police said the accused, Jagadish Dhanapal, was arrested, and his mother Jayanthi was also booked in the FIR as Accused No. 2, following a complaint by Praveen Wali, an administrative staffer. Both the suspects are residents of Devarachikkanahalli.

During questioning, Jagadish told police that his father Dhanapal was treated for Covid-19, and had later tested negative. However, his condition worsened due to pneumonia, and the doctor treating him informed that he was brain dead, and suggested that his body could be donated.

This upset Jagadish, who began arguing with the doctor, asking how a patient’s body and organs could be donated when he is still alive. Furious about Dr Padmakumar and nurse Mala’s behaviour, he allegedly physically attacked them. Jagadish was later released on station bail.

Meanwhile, Wali declined to speak about the incident when contacted by The New Indian Express.