Here's how to get the trending glass skin look with a highlighter

Kim Kardashian brought in the trend of highlights and contouring a decade ago, and this has been much-loved ever since.

Published: 14th June 2021

Image used for representational purpose only

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every beauty aficionado’s dream is to glow like light and have a halo around them. Apart from right skin care, good diet and habits that bequeath good skin, the dewy look can be acquired with the stoke of a highlighter in a matter of few seconds. Kim Kardashian brought in the trend of highlights and contouring a decade ago, and this has been much-loved ever since. Who doesn’t love the defined and accentuated look it gives? The trending glass skin on Instagram implies highlighters are a must in every vanity box. 

Kinds of highlighters

  1. Cream: A  translucent strobe cream to give you that perfectly juicy skin 
  2. Liquid serum: If you are a pro at makeup, then use it with a dropper and glide it over your face for the radiance
  3. Pressed powder: Most of us use this with a fan brush for the perfect sheen. Don’t over do it or you will end up with a raver sparkle 
  4. Cream powder duo: The flawless finish of the powder and a glow from within is what this highlighter creates. You can use lighter tones from the temple to cheek and a darker shade for the cheekbones for dimension and shape

Skin tone and choice of highlighters
Indians have a warm skin tone, allowing for experimentation with any kind of make up. Yet, it’s an arduous task to select the right shade of highlighters. Navreet Josan, national artist, MAC Cosmetics India, says, “Pick the right shade of highlighter. A colour that’s too light will stand out glaringly and not blend with your skin. A highlighter that’s too warm will look too bronzy. Choose a shade that’s a few shades lighter than your skin tone so it blends seamlessly.” She adds, “Highlight  strategically. It’s important to balance the shine from the highlighter with matte. Highlight the high points of your face and keep the rest of the face with a matte look.”

  1. Dark skin tone: It’s the best skin tone to achieve a totally glam look with bronze, copper and gold tones accentuating the glow 
  2. Neutral skin tone: Use the highlighter brick with shades of pink going towards rose gold. The mix of shades gives a gorgeous glow to the skin 
  3. Light skin tone: Think pearls, silver and champagne tones. Zorain Khaleeli, founder Zorains Studio  and Academy, says, “Choosing the right highlights are very important. They could be matte or shiny. Matte highlights create subtle elevations and look more natural. The shiny highlights create a more defined and enhanced elevation. It’s a big trend  in the current makeup routine now.”

(The author is a social media influencer @loftyspectrums and lifestyle coach)

