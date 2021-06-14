Major water shutdown across Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : West, South and North Bengaluru will face an 18-hour water disruption from 6 am to midnight on Wednesday (June 16) due to infrastructure works being carried out by the BWSSB and other utility agencies.

Some of the areas that will be affected are: KP Agrahara, New Binny Layout, Chamarajpet, Padarayanapura, Vidyapeeta, Kathriguppe, Thyagarajanagar, Basavanagudi, Mount Joy Extension, Ashoknagar, Banashankari, Srinagara, Kumaraswamy Layout, ISRO Layout, Austin Town, Ejipura, Richmond Town, MG Road, Domlur, HAL, Kodihalli, Hanumanthappa Layout, Halasuru, Adugodi, Jayanagar, Tilak Nagar, Bhovi Colony, Koramangala, Madivala, Telecom Layout, Byatarayanapura, VV Puram, JJR Nagar, Janata Colony, Jayanagar, Yediyur, Teacher’s Colony, Lingarajapura, Indiranagar, Gandhinagar, Devagiri, Maruti Sevanagar Janakiram Layout, Frazer Town, Cottonpet, New Guddadahalli, Seshadripuram Siddaramappa Garden and surrounding areas.