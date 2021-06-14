STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Move over paneer, tempeh gaining popularity as source of plant-based protein among Bengalureans

Move over tofu and paneer, tempeh is slowly gaining popularity as a source of plant-based protein among Bengalureans

Published: 14th June 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

tempeh

Tempeh isn’t exactly new in Bengaluru’s food scene.

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Having lived with asthma all her life, Shimsha Suhas has always had to deal with dietary restrictions, including staying away from both paneer and meat. With two important sources of protein ruled out, the 41-year-old has always kept an eye out for plant-based protein - which she easily found on trips abroad, but struggled to find back home. That is, until last year when she got her hands on tempeh. 

A cake-like food made out of fermented soybeans, tempeh is said to originate in Java, Indonesia, and is slowly becoming a popular in kitchens in Bengaluru. It is consumed in ways similar to paneer and tofu in their respective cultures. For Suhas, tempeh is now a regular ingredient in dishes like upma and mushroom curry at least thrice a week. “Since tempeh is fermented, it’s easier to digest and helps a lot with energy levels and gut issues,” she says. 

While meat meets the protein needs of those who consume it, vegetarians often turn towards soya chunks or paneer. “Tempeh actually outweighs both of them in terms of benefits,” says Siddharth Ramasubramanian, founder and CEO of Hello Tempayy, which launched its new offering in March, and has four ready-to-cook variants which can be grated to make cutlets or used in cube form in curries and wraps. 

“Soya chunks have high carb content (33 g per 100 g), while tempeh has 10 g per 100 g, of which 8.5 g is fibre. Similarly, when compared to paneer, tempeh has lower saturated fats (unhealthy fats), with 1.4 g instead of paneer’s 14 g per 100 g,” says Ramasubramanian, who believes that tempeh addresses the protein gap in daily meals.

Tempeh isn’t exactly new in Bengaluru’s food scene. Tempe Wala was launched in 2018 by Vaibhav Krishnaswamy. The first six months saw zero sales despite attempts at creating awareness about the product. Now Krishnaswamy is seeing sales to the tune of 5-10 kg of tempeh a day through Tempe Wala and 2-3 kg through another platform called Vegan Heat. “Most of those buying tempeh are fitness enthusiasts looking for an alternative to animal protein - which is known to have trans fat and impact cholesterol - for their protein intake,” he explains. 

Hello Tempayy has noticed a similar audience. According to Ramasubramanian, besides fitness enthusiasts (mostly vegetarian and semi-vegetarian), mothers wanting to give their family optimal nutrition and foodies looking to try something new also figure on the list. And the base is only set to grow. 

“The next generation of consumers, those who will turn 21 in five years, watched Game Changers (a documentary about meat, protein and strength) at 14 and celebrated Earth Day by planting saplings at 10. Their consciousness about taste, health, and mixing old and new ingredients, is different from what it was 10 years ago,” he says. 

Expert speak
Dietician Dr Sowmya Bharani recommends tempeh to her clients, particularly athletes and triathletes, not just because of the of protein, but quality too. “It has a high number of amino sources and since it is fermented, the protein is easily digested and absorbed as well,” says the CEO of Nutrigeneus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tempeh Plant based protein
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp