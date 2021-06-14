STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Strip cops of stars, give them BJP badges, says angry DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress President DK Shivakumar on Sunday lashed out at the State government after local police attempted to stall a food kit donation drive in Mahadevapura.

Published: 14th June 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief D K Shivakumar at a protest in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka Pradesh Congress President DK Shivakumar on Sunday lashed out at the State government after local police attempted to stall a food kit donation drive in Mahadevapura. “Strip down the stars on police uniform and instead give them BJP badges and flags,” Shivakumar mocked the government, after local police tried to stall the drive and dismantle the stage with Congress party hoardings and flags, purportedly on the “instructions of the minister”. Minister Arvind Limbavali is the local MLA. 

Shivakumar lashed out at police and the BJP government for attempting to stall an event aimed at helping the poor. “BJP leaders use government money on relief items, and put up photos of themselves and PM Modi, but all the relief material being given by us comes from hard-earned money of Congress leaders and cadres. Our party leaders are using their personal funds to help the poor, and this government is not able to stand it,” he said. 

The Karnataka unit of the Congress continued its protest against rising fuel and food prices on Sunday, at multiple village panchayat and district panchayat levels. Shivakumar joined the protests in Tumakuru to mark the third day of their five-day protest. Meanwhile, in a parallel effort, other Congress leaders, including working presidents Ramalinga Reddy and Saleem Ahmed, presided over ration kit donation camps in Bengaluru. 

Party leaders across the State have been dividing their time between agitations and donation camps over the past few days, in a two-pronged offensive against the BJP government at the Centre and State. 
Shivakumar interacted with party cadres across the State via video conference, from former DyCM Dr Parameshwara’s residence in Tumakuru, before proceeding to protest sites.

By Sunday evening, he was back in Bengaluru to distribute ration and medicine kits to people from economically vulnerable sections. “Donation drives are being organised in all 224 constituencies across the State, and our leaders are using their personal funds to help the poor, who are already burdened by rising food and fuel prices,” said Saleem Ahmed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp