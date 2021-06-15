STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Only eminent person will head RGUHS: K Sudhakar

The matter will also be discussed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his suggestions will be conveyed to the governor. 

Published: 15th June 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is one of India’s largest and most prestigious health sciences universities, and our government is very clear that a person with eminence, excellent reputation and track record should be appointed vice-chancellor, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said here on Monday, in light of the ongoing controversy of Dr Jayakara S M’s appointment as acting vice-chancellor. Sudhakar was speaking at the valedictory of the silver jubilee celebrations of RGUHS.

“Any person leading such a university should have credibility that is beyond doubt. No person with poor track record or allegations can occupy that chair, at least as long as I am the minister,” Sudhakar stated.
Regarding the vice-chancellor’s appointment, the minister said the matter would have been discussed with Governor Vajubhai Vala, but could not be done due to Covid-19. He said he has written to the governor for an appointment, to discuss the issue. The matter will also be discussed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his suggestions will be conveyed to the governor. “Like allopathy, more research is needed in Ayurveda too,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar RGUHS
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp