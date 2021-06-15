Only eminent person will head RGUHS: K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is one of India’s largest and most prestigious health sciences universities, and our government is very clear that a person with eminence, excellent reputation and track record should be appointed vice-chancellor, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said here on Monday, in light of the ongoing controversy of Dr Jayakara S M’s appointment as acting vice-chancellor. Sudhakar was speaking at the valedictory of the silver jubilee celebrations of RGUHS.

“Any person leading such a university should have credibility that is beyond doubt. No person with poor track record or allegations can occupy that chair, at least as long as I am the minister,” Sudhakar stated.

Regarding the vice-chancellor’s appointment, the minister said the matter would have been discussed with Governor Vajubhai Vala, but could not be done due to Covid-19. He said he has written to the governor for an appointment, to discuss the issue. The matter will also be discussed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his suggestions will be conveyed to the governor. “Like allopathy, more research is needed in Ayurveda too,” he said.