BJP  workers to ensure Covid vaccine for all 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state unit will get to work at booths set up across the State to ensure 100 per cent vaccination cover in Karnataka, in the next two or three months, BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar said. Last month, Karnataka BJP had started helping the Covid-infected in 58,000 booths across 29,000 villages in the state, following Covid protocol and precautions. The initiative is being taken to mark seven years of the party’s government at the Centre. More than 25 lakh party workers took part in the ‘Seva hi Sanghatan’ programme across the state.