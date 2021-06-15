Teachers’ evaluation in Karnataka from this year

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not just students, this year on, teachers of various government schools under the education department will also undergo a Comprehensive Continuous Evaluation (CCE). Further, the data, for both students and teachers, will be uploaded on the department’s website.Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar asked the department personnel on Monday to ensure that students’ profiles are regularly maintained. He sought a robust system in order to set higher learning standards.

“When students and teachers need counselling, the effective implementation of the profile record will be important,” he added. “While guidelines on how this data will be transformed into action are still under discussion, the department plans to make the information about the progress of its students and teachers public,” said an official from the department.

Students’ profile will aid in the CCE assessment, which the CBSE board already has in place. This year, head teachers are asked to certify the data. Teachers’ information, once made absolute, will give the department a clearer picture on the educational qualification of all its personnel, how much training has one undergone and their last date of transfer.

‘Enable tech-based teachers’ transfers’

The minister also told officials to start technology-enabled teachers transfer processes, as the deadline for raising objections to the rules comes close. The minister also instructed the authorities to expedite the process of distributing the financial package announced by the chief ministers to private school teachers. “Collect details of teachers, non-teachers and guest teachers’ bank accounts and transfer the grants to direct teacher accounts,” he said.