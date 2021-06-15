STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Teachers’ evaluation in Karnataka from this year

Govt to get clearer picture of educators’ profile, head teachers to certify data

Published: 15th June 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not just students, this year on, teachers of various government schools under the education department will also undergo a Comprehensive Continuous Evaluation (CCE). Further, the data, for both students and teachers, will be uploaded on the department’s website.Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar asked the department personnel on Monday to ensure that students’ profiles are regularly maintained. He sought a robust system in order to set higher learning standards. 

“When students and teachers need counselling, the effective implementation of the profile record will be important,” he added. “While guidelines on how this data will be transformed into action are still under discussion, the department plans to make the information about the progress of its students and teachers public,” said an official from the department.

Students’ profile will aid in the CCE assessment, which the CBSE board already has in place. This year, head teachers are asked to certify the data. Teachers’ information, once made absolute, will give the department a clearer picture on the educational qualification of all its personnel, how much training has one undergone and their last date of transfer.  

‘Enable tech-based teachers’ transfers’
The minister also told officials to start technology-enabled teachers transfer processes, as the deadline for raising objections to the rules comes close. The minister also instructed the authorities to expedite the process of distributing the financial package announced by the chief ministers to private school teachers. “Collect details of teachers, non-teachers and guest teachers’ bank accounts and transfer the grants to direct teacher accounts,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp